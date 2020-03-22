BATH – Carolyn Callie M. Witham of Bath passed peacefully in her home on March 11, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family, church family, many dear friends and her fabulous CHANS hospice team. They all helped Callie transition into the next phase of her life.Callie was born July 27, 1936 in Danforth, the daughter of Burleigh L. McKay and Doris E. McKay. Callie grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1954. She was an active member of her class during and after graduation. She remained a close friend to many in her class and other classes at Morse, especially a set of friends known as the Fabulous Five.She married her high school sweetheart Merton Mert T. Witham on Jan. 15, 1955. After they married they traveled to many different states supporting Merts military career in the U.S. Marine Corp. After retiring from the military in 1975 Callie and Mert moved back to Maine. Callie was an active member in many community organizations where she lived. She was active in the O Wives Club, the Retired USMC Wives Club in Brunswick, the Bath Garden Club, the Midcoast Hospital Auxiliary and First Parish Church in Brunswick.In 1978-79 Callie had experimental brain surgery for Epilepsy, at Yale-New Haven Medical Center. The surgery and medical procedures were a success, Callie went on to live life to the fullest, full of energy, grace and creativity. Callie enjoyed gardening, flower arranging and preparing creative delicious meals. When Callie poured her vibrant meticulous personality into a project it was always a beautiful success.She was predeceased by her husband, Mert Witham on March 13, 2013.Callie is survived by her three daughters, Wendy Witham of Bath, Cindy Bennett and husband Ben from Petersham, Mass. and Julie McDermott and husband Mike McDermott from Bath. Callie’s loving grandchildren are Isabella Maier of Austin, Texas, Alexandra Allie Maier from Petersham, Mass., Kean T. McDermott of Washington, D.C. and Liam O. McDermott of Bath. Callie is also survived by her sister, Jean McKay Ford Dolan of York, her sisters-in-law, Una Dyer of Brunswick, Edna Mae and Kevin Kuliga of Dalton, Mass.; and dear nephews, nieces and their families. Callie she was a dear sweet soul that will be missed by all that knew her.Funeral arrangements for visiting hours and a church service are tentatively being held in late May at the Desmond Funeral Home, Bath, and at the First Parish Congregational Church, Brunswick. Please check the Desmond Funeral Home site for updated funeral plans. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, as well as updated funeral information, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.In lieu of flowers make a memorial donation to; CHANS Hospice60 Baribeau Dr.Brunswick, ME 04011or Midcoast Hospital Auxiliary Association123 Medical Center Dr.Brunswick, ME 04011

