WALLINGFORD, Conn. – Catherine Elaine Hjort, 89, passed peacefully away on March 8, 2020 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Emil and Loraine (Peterson) Leber of Auburn, Westbrook and Gorham.Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Westbrook High School and moved to Connecticut in 1950 after marriage to her late husband, Donald Hjort of Portland. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook prior to their move and remained active as a member of both the Zion Lutheran Church as well as the Wallingford Senior Center.She is survived by her children, Linda Clark of Wallingford, Conn. and David (Debbie) Hjort of Jupiter, Fla.; grandchildren, Nicole (Charles) Kim of Orange, Conn. and Jessie Hjort of Jupiter, Fla.; as well as five great-grandchildren; and her dear cousin, Dorothy Poliquin of Lewiston.The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Conn. has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BCBailey.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous