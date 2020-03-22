BATH – Henry “Hank” Michael Baribeau Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the son of Henry Michael Baribeau Sr. and Lucille Charron Baribeau. He was born in Brunswick on Jan. 17, 1929.He attended and graduated from St. John’s School in Brunswick and received his high school diploma from Brunswick High School. An excellent athlete, Henry was the state champion in the mile run in 1946. Shortly after high school as World War II ended, he enlisted in the Navy and worked as an airplane mechanic stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas.Upon finishing his military service, he attended and graduated from Bowdoin College with a degree in French, class of 1952. Hank also attended the University of Chicago to study real estate appraising. Hank Baribeau and Elizabeth H. Crooker were married in 1951.After college, Hank joined his father at the Baribeau Agency, the real estate business that was established in 1927, located on Pleasant Street, and worked as a real estate broker and appraiser for many, many years. Hank was honored as a Realtor Emeritus after serving as a member for over 40 years in 2002. He was also a member of the Brunswick Rotary Club and was president in 1969. Hank was a charter member of the local Knights of Columbus. Later in life, he taught French at St John’s School and volunteered at Mid Coast Hospital for several years. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing, often with friends and relatives, traveling to northern Maine and Quebec, Canada and the Miramichi River in New Brunswick. Hank traveled to Alaska in 1983 and climbed on Mount Denali with his son Robert. When others were too busy, he would jump into his VW Camper Van with his canoe, and head north to the Chain of Ponds area for a little fly fishing as often as he could. Hank was a quiet, kind man who enjoyed solitude in natural surroundings.He was predeceased by a son, Scot Damon Baribeau in 1960. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth H. Baribeau of Brunswick; a brother, Richard D. Baribeau of Jupiter, Fla.; sons and their wives, Michael H. Baribeau and Dianna Swain Baribeau, Robert W. Baribeau and Lauren Head, and daughter, Mary Lynne Ann Baribeau. He has seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; plus many nephews and nieces, cousins and many other friends and relatives.He will be missed by all. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

