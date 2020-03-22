GRAY – Jan Marie Farrin, 69, passed March 14, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House after a long battle with gastric cancer. She was born in Portland to Virgil and Evelyn Hawkes on Sept. 9, 1950. She married Ramon Kelly Farrin II, Oct. 25, 1969. Jan worked for Pine Tree Telephone in Gray and later Otelco in Pownal until retirement. Jan was a compassionate, loving and selfless person who loved being busy. She was an amazing baker, volunteer, and friend. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Manor, attended her brother Donald’s dialysis appointments, liked helping Skip with lobster traps, visiting with Lori, often found with a book, out walking or baking for loved ones while at home. The love toward her kids, especially her grand kids was enormous. She was very proud of them and was all she would talk about. She loved being Mimi.Jan was predeceased by husband of 41 years, Kelly Farrin in 2011. She is survived by her son, Ramon K. Farrin III “Skip” and daughter-in-law Janice, grandson Chad; daughter, Lori and son-in-law, Scott, granddaughter Ashley, grandsons, Joseph and Joshua. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Ramon K. Farrin Sr. and wife Glenda; sister and brother-in-law, Richard and Linda Cartwright, brothers, Bruce Hawkes and wife Nancy, John Hawkes and wife Florence, Ronald Hawkes and wife Kathie, sisters, Pauline Honts and husband Donald, Jean Morin and husband Roland; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special person, Timothy Hutchison, whom she enjoyed traveling with and took care of her during her illness.

