ARUNDEL – Katharine “Kitty” McCoy Bassett, 91, a resident of Arundel, died peacefully at home, Tuesday evening March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was born on Aug. 15, 1928 in Cleveland, the daughter of William Charles McCoy Sr. and Katharine Bell McCoy. She grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Kitty attended The Laurel School and Miss Harris’ School before graduating from Wellesley College in 1950. Kitty worked at Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport from 1977 through 2017. She was active in town politics and served on the Comprehensive Planning Committee and the Budget Board for the Town of Arundel. She was a member of the South Congregational Church, serving on their scholarship committee, and the Arundel Yacht Club. Kitty enjoyed being a member of the group who did needlepoint for the kneelers of St. David’s Church. She also loved to travel the world, reading and her book club, gardening, and especially enjoyed all of her cats, including the latest, Harry and Max. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles C. Bassett III; her son, Daniel “Mac” McCoy Bassett; and her granddaughter, Katharine R. Dickerson. She is survived by her brother, William C. McCoy of Hunting Valley, Ohio; children, Charles “Chip” Corning Bassett of Arundel, Katharine “Kay” Bassett Dickerson and her husband Jim of Lyon, Miss.; grandchildren, Elizabeth “Lizzie” C. Bassett of Los Angeles, Calif., Dr. James C. Dickerson, Palo Alto, Calif. and John “Mac” M. Dickerson of Wilton; nieces and nephews, Sarah S. McCoy, Louise M. Franke, William B. McCoy, and Peter A. McCoy. She also leaves her beloved farm manager, Scott A. Hamilton Sr. and his wife, Lori of Arundel. The family greatly appreciates their mother’s caregivers and friends who gave her so much joy and companionship over the years. A celebration of life services will be held in summer of 2020. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kitty’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to theGraves Memorial LibraryP.O. Box 391Kennebunkport, ME 04046or to a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous