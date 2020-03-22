The VA Maine Health Care System on Sunday said it was initiating “emergency measures” after two veterans and one employee tested positive for coronavirus.

All three patients are in isolation at home, the system said in an update on its website. The VA Maine employee tested positive on Friday for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and was isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The update did not say who the affected people were or in what part of the state they lived.

Starting Monday, the health system, which serves over 42,500 veterans, will open an external triage unit in a tent outside its facility in Togus, near Augusta. Drive-up testing will be available by appointment at the same location.

If more tests become available, VA Maine hopes to provide testing at Portland, Lewiston and Bangor locations, too.

The VA Maine pharmacy also is switching to an all-mail policy for prescriptions, except for what it calls “emergent prescription needs” – that is, post-surgical, emergency department and discharge medication needs.

Veterans may request refills and renewals by contacting the refill line at 207-623-5770, mailing in refill slips, calling the pharmacy at 207-623-8411 and choosing option 1, or requesting them online through My HealtheVet.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »