Maine game wardens rescued a 30-year-old New Sharon woman on Saturday after she broke her ankle hiking Tumbledown Mountain.

Amelia Hutchinson was scaling the Franklin County peak, elevation 3,054 feet, in the late morning when she and her two children came to a trail that was too icy to pass.

They headed back down, but Hutchinson slipped, fell down a steep slope and hit a tree, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said that night.

Rescue workers first tried using a Maine Forest Service helicopter to get her off the mountain, but winds were too high. So emergency personnel from the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Phillips Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Mount Blue State Park and Franklin County Search and Rescue headed up Tumbledown themselves.

They put Hutchinson in a rescue toboggan and took her down the ice- and snow-covered slopes to safety.

