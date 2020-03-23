After another triumphant basketball season, Forecaster Country players were honored by being named to various all-star teams.

In the Western Maine Conference, Greely senior standout Logan Bagshaw was named to the Class A/B boys’ first-team.

Freeport senior Gabe Wagner and Greely junior Nick Butler made the second-team.

The third-team featured Freeport sophomore Blaine Cockburn and Yarmouth junior Will Cox.

In Class C, North Yarmouth Academy senior Te’Andre King and junior Chris Hamblett made the first-team.

The WMC Class A/B All-Defensive team included Greely junior Luke Gabloff.

NYA’s Hamblett made the WMC Class C All-Defensive team.

Freeport’s Wagner, Greely’s Bagshaw, Butler and Jakob Bernheisel, NYA’s King and Yarmouth’s Aidan Hickey and Jason Lainey took part in the Senior All-Star Game. Greely’s Travis Seaver and NYA’s Jason Knight served as coaches.

Yarmouth’s Hickey and Lainey also qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

NYA’s King shared the Bob Butler Award with Will MacDonald of York.

On the girls’ side, Freeport senior Caroline Smith and Greely junior Camille Clement made the WMC Class A/B first-team.

Freeport junior Rachel Wall, Greely senior Brooke Obar and Yarmouth junior Margaret McNeil were named to the second-team.

Greely senior Katie Fitzpatrick and sophomore Chelsea Graiver, along with Yarmouth sophomore Katelyn D’Appolonia, made the third-team.

In Class C, NYA’s Serena Mower made the first-team.

NYA’s Anna Drummond was a second-team selection.

Freeport’s Catriona Gould made the WMC Class A/B All-Defensive team.

NYA’s Carly Downey made the WMC Class C All-Defensive team.

Freeport’s Gould and Smith, Greely’s Fitzpatrick and Obar, NYA’s Drummond and Mower and Yarmouth’s Avery May and Adriana Whitlock played in the WMC Senior All-Star Game. Yarmouth’s Hope Olson was also selected, but missed the contest due to injury. Freeport’s Seth Farrington, Greely’s Todd Flaherty and NYA’s Tom Robinson served as coaches.

Freeport’s Abigail Brier, Catriona Gould, Caroline Smith and Annika Thomas, Greely’s Katie Fitzpatrick, NYA’s Mo Grant, Katie Larson and Serena Mower and Yarmouth’s Avery May, Hope Olson and Adriana Whitlock qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Freeport’s Smith was also a Butler Award finalist.

In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, Falmouth freshman Sloane Ginevan made the Class A girls’ first-team.

Falmouth freshman Anna Turgeon was a second-team selection.

Falmouth’s Ginevan was also named to the SMAA All-Rookie team.

The SMAA boys’ first-team included Falmouth’s Michael Simonds (who shared Player of the Year honors with Kennebunk’s Max Murray) and Brady Coyne.

Falmouth’s Emmett Hamilton was an honorable mention selection.

Falmouth’s Brady Coyne made the Class A All-Rookie team.

Simonds was also named to the SMAA All-Defensive team.

Falmouth’s Nolan Anderson Garrett Daniels, Brady Douglas, Ike Kiely, Josh LeFevre, Michael Simonds and Macklin Williams qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Freeport’s Caroline Smith and Greely’s Brooke Obar represented the Class AA/A/B South team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

NYA’s Serena Mower was on the Class C/D South squad.

Falmouth’s Michael Simonds and Greely’s Logan Bagshaw represented Class AA/A/B South in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game.

NYA’s Te’Andre King was on the Class C/D South team.

NYA’s Mower was named to the girls’ All-State, All-Academic team.

Greely’s Brooke Obar was a finalist for the Miss Maine Basketball award, which was won by Oxford Hills’ Julia Colby. Freeport’s Caroline Smith was a semifinalist.

Greely’s Logan Bagshaw was a finalist for the Mr. Maine Basketball award, which was won by Bryce Lausier of Hampden Academy. NYA’s Te’Andre King was a semifinalist.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: