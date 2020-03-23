South Portland public schools to remain closed until April 27

South Portland School District Superintendent Ken Kunin announced Friday, March 20, that the district is extending its school closure timeline, due to the community spread of COVID-19 in Maine. Instead of closing for two weeks, until March 30, South Portland schools will be closed until April 27, the Monday following spring break.

All South Portland School District facilities will be closed during this time.

The district’s remote learning procedures and meal distribution program, which started March 17, will continue during the extended closure. This closure also includes April break, scheduled to begin on Friday, April 17 and run through Friday, April 24. This will continue to be a school vacation.

