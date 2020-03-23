NEW YORK — David Byrne is adapting his stage play “American Utopia” for the printed page.
The former Talking Heads frontman is collaborating with the author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who worked on the Broadway show. The book, also called “American Utopia,” will be published Sept. 8 by Bloomsbury.
“Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand,” Byrne said in a statement Monday. Kalman said in a statement that the book was “a reminder to sing, dance, and waste not a moment.”
Byrne’s show also is scheduled to return to Broadway in September. Spike Lee is working on a documentary.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu
-
Business
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as coronavirus bill stalls again
-
Cops & Courts
Maine State Police ID shooter in 31-year-old Blue Hill man’s death
-
Business
Luxury summer rentals firm promotes early visits to Maine from out of state
-
Nation & World
Feds: Scam artists spread virus lies, prey on Medicare recipients
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.