Arrests

Tiffany A. Pelletier, 33, of Van Vliet Drive, on Feb. 11 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Van Vliet Drive.

Nicholis R. Brough, 29, of Baldwin, on Feb. 14 on charges of protective order from harassment and violating condition of release, in Baldwin.

Emily J. Gallant, 20, of Elwood Lane, on Feb. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release, in North Gorham.

Alexander L. Morales, 26, Scarborough, on Feb. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, in North Gorham.

Stacey E. Rowe, 36, Old Orchard Beach, on Feb. 23 on chargers of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Libby Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: