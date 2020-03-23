I was elated to read, Much 14, that the House had passed a bill guaranteeing sick leave pay for employees affected by the new coronavirus.

Not only is it the humane thing to do, it is strongly advised by the Communicable Disease authorities as a prime tool in preventing the spread of the epidemic.

The reality hit this morning, when I read that instead of covering the whole population, for it to pass, Republicans (Trump) insisted on changes which would omit from coverage 20 million workers by exempting businesses with more than 500 employees and those of less than 50 who could apply for a hardship waiver. This, despite its being paid for by the government.

Lastly the program would cease in one year, which would give America the dubious distinction as the only major economy in the world without a paid sick leave policy; not something to be proud of.

John McDevitt

North Yarmouth

