We are less than one week into the coronavirus pandemic in Maine, and the blow to the hospitality industry have already been significant. Social distancing and moratoriums, while they are great tools for slowing this disease, are bad for anyone trying to run a business in the hospitality industry.

As a member of an human resources team, I am faced with making tough decisions with our management. The heart of any successful business is the staff, and nobody wants to let theirs go, but holding on during this uncertain time is tough.

That’s why I am so glad to hear about the work Sen Susan Collins is doing in Washington to provide special loans for employers to keep their staff on payroll throughout this crisis. The best part is that as long as the funds are used to prevent layoffs, the loans will be forgiven.

This would make a huge difference for my team members, co-workers, and the families they support, and for me, it means that once it is safe to return to normal, I won’t have to go out and find replacements for all of our trained, valued staff.

Thank you for always looking out for Maine, Sen. Collins

Erika Cristie

York

