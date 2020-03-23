The Maine Coast Marathon and Half Marathon, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed.

GiddyUp Events Race Director Erik Boucher made the announcement on Monday, March 23.

“Due to the concern surrounding the coronavirus, the CDC’s recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for the next two months, and the government’s rolling mandate around no public gatherings, we’ve made the decision to reschedule the Shipyard Maine Coast Half and Full Marathon, originally scheduled for May 9, 2020,” said Boucher in a written statement.

The Maine Coast Marathon begins at Kennebunk High School before passing along Mother’s, Middle and Gooch’s beaches and on to Kennebunkport and Cape Porpoise before finishing at the University of New England in Biddeford. The race has been held every year since 2013 when it was revived.

The race was originally held from 1980 to 1987, but was reportedly shut down when the Secret Service wasn’t keen on having so many runners stream past Walker’s Point after George H.W. Bush launched his presidential campaign.

The event includes a half marathon, held concurrently at the University of New England, and annually draws a combined 3,000-plus participants.

“We understand how disappointing this is, so we are working hard to find a postponement solution, and will have an update for (runners) as soon as possible,” Boucher wrote in an email. “Our challenge at the moment, that hasn’t been resolved, is finding a new date that is acceptable to stakeholders including our venue host at the University of New England, our medical partners at Maine Health, as well as the three municipalities along the course.

“Each of these entities is busy serving their local communities. The entire country is being severely impacted, and we still want to do the best we possibly can for (participants).”

For more information, visit www.mainecoast262.com or follow Maine Coast Marathon on social media.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous