BLUE HILL — Maine State Police detectives are investigating a shooting death in Blue Hill that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man outside his home, officials said Monday.

Joshua Clarke was shot to death about 6 p.m. Sunday at his home, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Detectives say the person who shot Clarke was identified and interviewed, and they continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. No one has been charged, McCausland said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous