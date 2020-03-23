SCARBOROUGH — In-person Town Council, committee and board meetings have been suspended in Scarborough until April 12, residents are being asked to access government services online for the time being.

Councilor Paul Johnson addressed residents of Scarborough remotely via Facebook on March 16 with information regarding the municipal building’s shutdown to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Town buildings will be closed to the public, he said, but online services, such as a form to pay property taxes, are available on Scarborough’s website.

In addition, Johnson said, “what is not closed, however, are all our open, outdoor spaces, such as parks and beaches. we encourage you to get out and to enjoy everything Scarborough has to offer.”

Todd Souza, director of Scarborough Community Services, offered advice on March 20 about utilizing public open spaces while maintaining a CDC-recommended distance from others.

“Practice social distancing and avoid contact with others,” he said. “The CDC recommends a minimum of six feet distance to help reduce the risk of spread between individuals. Do not congregate in groups of 10 people or more. While we pride ourselves on being a recreation-friendly community, please avoid social gathering in our parks, beaches and athletic facilities. Please stay home if you are feeling sick, practice good hygiene, avoid touching your face and sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.”

He said that the Community Services Department understands how hard it is for children who have lost athletic programs during the closures.

“The Scarborough Community Services Department is aware and empathetic that as our daily lives have taken a major detour in direction over the past week, people still want to be in our outdoor areas such as the parks, playgrounds, beaches, trails and athletic fields to keep healthy both physically and mentally,” said Souza.

Scarborough Police Department said on Facebook that anyone who calls 911 should inform the dispatcher if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, so responders may prepare.

“As you all know, this is a very fluid situation so please bear with us, and I’ll provide as many updates as I can through these videos, but the town will also release as much information as they can, through Facebook, through our e-newsletter, and any other means necessary,” said Johnson.

