Arrests

3/16 at 3:46 a.m. Mark Spagnuolo, 62, address unlisted, on Middle Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/16 at 4:07 a.m. Mark Spagnuolo, 62, address unlisted, on Canal Plaza on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/16 at 10:20 a.m. Dominic Ali, 34, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

3/16 at 2:06 p.m. Christopher Lee Regoja, 42, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/16 at 5:04 p.m. Kurt Landry, 49, of Portland, on Powsland Street on a charge of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

3/16 at 6:12 p.m. Daniel Cross, 37, of Massachusetts, on Danforth Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/16 at 7:22 p.m. Luis Kafamba, 30, of Portland, on State Street on a charge of operating without a license.

3/16 at 9:22 p.m. Kevin Maguire, 55, of Portland, on Park Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

3/20 at 1:24 p.m. Michal E. Frank, 58, of Portland, on Exchange Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

