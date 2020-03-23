Arrests

3/20 at 12:30 p.m. Logan Jonathan Laughlin, 19, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Detective Francis Flourd on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/18 at 3:07 p.m. Cody A. Scott, 26, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Detective Robert Pellerin on a charge of shoplifting.

Fire

3/16 at 7:44 a.m. Elevator alarm call on Science Park Road.

3/16 at 11:19 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/18 at 3:01 a.m. Fire alarm call on King Street.

3/18 at 1:52 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/18 at 2:01 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/18 at 8:05 p.m. Smoke/odor investigation on Lilac Lane.

3/20 at 6:10 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/20 at 9:50 a.m. Fuel leak on U.S. Route 1.

3/20 at 2:32 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/20 at 6:05 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/21 at 4:40 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/21 at 10:42 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/21 at 1:09 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/21 at 7:12 p.m. Smoke investigation on King Street.

3/22 at 5:45 a.m. Smoke/burn investigation on Postal Service Way.

3/22 at 11:54 a.m. Smoke/burn investigation on Griffin Road.

3/22 at 12:19 p.m. Brush fire on Track View Terrace.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from March 16-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: