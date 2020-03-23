Life was we know it has been turned on its head, and it’s hard to say when things will be back to normal or what that new normal will look like. Many of the ways of getting out and doing stuff aren’t options right now. To help ease your anxiety while also keeping you active and entertained, we’ve rounded up a few ideas.

Fresh, Salty Air

Two Lights State Park, located at 7 Tower Drive in Cape Elizabeth, is one of the most tranquil and scenic places in southern Maine. Whether you choose one spot or climb around on the time-worn, majestically-slanted rocks, this spot has soul-soothing powers and there are 41 acres in all to explore. You’ll be transfixed as you gaze out into the infinite Atlantic Ocean. Pack a lunch and stay for a while because once you’re there, you’ll be in no hurry to leave. For more information, head to maine.gov/dacf/parks.

Shop locally, online

Most local businesses are temporarily not open to foot traffic, but if you’d rather stay put, there’s plenty of online shopping. Two examples in downtown Portland are Weekend Vintage at 184 State St. (online at instagram.com/weekendvintage) and Pinecone + Chickadee at 6 Free St. (online at pineconeandchickadee.com). Weekend Vintage’s forte is vintage clothing and accessories, and Pinecone + Chickadee has just about everything else vintage, along with handmade and other quirky items. Be sure to check the website of your favorite local businesses – more of them than you might realize sell their wares online.

Laugh!

Maine comedian Bob Marley is absolutely crushing it with his daily “Corona Watch 2020” videos. A little levity goes a long way, bub! Head to his Facebook page (facebook.com/bobmarleycomedy) for your daily dose of hilarity as he manages to crack jokes about toilet paper shortages, social distancing, Tom Brady’s departure and confusion about all of the ever-changing news.

Don’t Worry, Beer Happy

Bissell Brothers Brewing at 4 Thompson’s Point Road in Portland has temporarily closed its taproom to the public, but you can still enjoy its beer, and they’ll bring it right to you. Valid ID is required at the time of delivery, and it must match the ID on the credit or debit card used for payment. Delivery is available in Portland, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, and orders must have a minimum of four 4-packs per delivery. Options include Precept, Reciprocal, Revival Milk Stout and its legendary Substance Ale. For every frothy detail, head to bissellbrothers.com. Cheers!

Visual Stimulation

Your smartphone, tablet, laptop and full-sized computers can all serve as portals into fascinating rabbit holes of artwork and exhibits from museums and galleries all over the world. Locally, you can view the “Simulacrush” and “Skirting the Line,” along with past exhibits at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, by heading to cmcanow.org/virtual-tours. Maine Historical Society offers more than 350 online exhibits from organizations around the state. Keep an eye out for “State of Mind: Becoming Maine.” All of these can be found at mainememory.net.

Let The Music Play

Portland singer-songwriter and rock musician Kyle Gervais records and performs under the name KGFREEZE, and he’ll be playing a show via Instagram live that will include songs from his latest album “Phalanges,” among other tunes. Gervais will be playing the song from his friend and fellow musician Dominic Lavoie’s Portland studio, called Shabbey Road. The performance happens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 on Instagram. Find Gervais at Instagram.com/kgfreeze.

