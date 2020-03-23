Tom Hanks provided an uplifting update about his fight with coronavirus.

The actor said he and wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their initial symptoms showed up.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” Hanks tweeted late Sunday night.

“Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass,” he continued. “We can figure this out.”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, became the first celebrities to announce they had tested positive for coronavirus when they shared the news on March 11.

They said at the time that they were in Australia and would remain there and receive treatment as they dealt with the illness.

The stars have both continued to update fans on their conditions in the days since. They’ve maintained positive outlooks in social media posts, and over the weekend, Wilson shared an Instagram video showing her rapping the 1992 song “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for the virus include Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Kevin Durant and Andy Cohen.

Send questions/comments to the editors.