President Trump is weighing calls from some Republican lawmakers and White House advisers to scale back steps to contain the coronavirus despite the advice of federal health officials as a growing number of conservatives argue the impact on the economy has become too severe, according to several people with knowledge of the internal deliberations.

Loosening restrictions on social distancing would override the internal warnings of senior U.S. health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, who have said the worst of the pandemic has yet to be felt in the United States.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump said in a late-night tweet Sunday. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

The 15-day period is set to end on March 30.

Fauci, a member of the president’s coronavirus task force, and other leading public health experts have told administration officials and Republican lawmakers that prematurely scaling back social distancing measures would hamper efforts to contain the virus and devastate U.S. hospitals, according to the people with knowledge of the conversations who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations. More than 30,000 people in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus, a number expected to dramatically increase in the coming days and potentially overwhelm America’s health care infrastructure.

But the push to reopen parts of the economy has gained traction among Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Spokespeople for the senators declined to comment.

Conservative economists Steven Moore and Art Laffer have been lobbying the White House for more than a week to strongly consider scaling back the recommendation that restaurants, stores and other gathering spots be closed, although exactly what that would entail remains unclear. Leading Wall Street and conservative media figures have also embraced the idea.

Trump has begun canvassing his advisers, GOP Senators and other allies about what his course of action should be, according to a senior administration official. He is worried about the impact of soaring unemployment and severe economic contraction on his 2020 presidential reelection bid, and fielded phone calls for much of the weekend from alarmed business leaders. He remains fixated on the plummeting stock market, is chafing at the idea of the country remaining closed until the summer and growing tired of talking only about coronavirus, one person said.

Three people who have recently spoken with the White House economic team, including Moore, confirmed the growing push for restoring normalcy to the U.S. economy and returning workers to their jobs.

Asked about Trump’s late Sunday tweet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., characterized it Monday as part of a scattershot response to the crisis.

“The president will not take responsibility,” she said. “He’s a notion-monger, just tossing out things that have no relationship to a well-coordinated science-based government-wide response to this. Thank God for the governors, who are taking the leads in their states, and for some of the people in the administration who speak truth to power.”

Some Republicans are also against any change in course.

“It would be a major mistake to suggest any change of course when it comes to containment,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C., a close ally of Trump, said in an interview. “I just spoke with Dr. Fauci – he believes that if anything we should be more aggressive and do more. … You can’t have a functioning economy if you have hospitals overflowing. People aren’t going to go to work like that.”

Trump’s Twitter feed included a little of everything concerning the coronavirus on Monday.

Retweets shared by the president included warnings that the “fear of the virus cannot collapse our economy” and complaints that ordinary citizens are under “house arrest” at a time when officials are considering releasing nonviolent elderly criminals – a measure that Trump said had some merit during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Sunday.

Later Monday morning, however, Trump shared two videos, including one in which he advocated social distancing so that the virus would “have no place to go.”

“We’ve pulled together as a unit; we’ve pulled together as a country,” Trump said from the Rose Garden. “We will prevail together.”

The other video included leading health experts in his administration calling for sacrifice, including Fauci explaining the benefits of “physical separation of people.”

One senior administration official said there is a widespread understanding among government officials about the need to get the economy reopened again but that proposals have not yet been presented to Trump. The administration has looked at options such as whether people can go back to work if they are able to avoid public transportation, or if they can go back to work if they are not in areas with high infection rates.

Internally, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and officials from the Office of Management and Budget are pushing to get the economy back to normal as quickly as possible, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The president is right. The cure can’t be worse than the disease,” Kudlow said on Fox News on Monday. “And we’re going to have to make some difficult trade-offs.”

One option under consideration is a gradual scaling back of current restrictions, where people under 40 who are healthy go back to work on a certain date, followed by people aged 40 to 50, according to one person briefed on the discussions.

“You have a classic case of the public health people saying, ‘We have to keep everyone sequestered for as long as this takes without any regard to the economic cost.’ The economics team is saying, ‘If this lasts 7 to 10 weeks there won’t be much of an economy to save. From my sources, the view in the White House is shifting toward getting the economy reopened,” said Moore. “There has been a pivot.”

Moore added: “I’m not in any way disparaging the public health people. They are vital to this process. But you can’t have a policy that says we’re going to save every human life at any cost, no matter how many trillion of dollars you’re talking about.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 15-day plan to encourage Americans to stay at home is not expected to be enough time to defeat the virus’ spread.

The number of U.S. cases has surpassed 30,000 and hospitals have been sounding the alarm that they are facing severe shortages of protective equipment and ventilators to treat increasing numbers of patients. U.S. cases are still rapidly increasing and have not yet reached their peak. The U.S. still does not have comprehensive data about the spread of the virus, its mortality rate, or data about available intensive care unit beds, ventilators and other hospital equipment.

Public health experts are strongly warning against the idea of loosening social distancing measures. Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of Harvard’s Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, said “every well-informed infectious epidemiologist I know of” believes the United States should be tightening the restrictions.

“We haven’t yet even seen signs that the growth is slowing, much less reversing. Now is the time to tighten restrictions on contacts that could transmit the virus, not loosen them,” Lipsitch said. “If we let up now we can be virtually certain that health care will be overwhelmed in many if not all parts of the country. This is the view of every well-informed infectious epidemiologist I know of.”

But pressure is also mounting on Trump from top business leaders and conservative media alarmed about the impact on the economy. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned Sunday the unemployment rate in America could reach 30% in the second quarter amid the outbreak. The stock market, a key selling point of Trump’s reelection bid, has been floundering.

Conservatives close to Trump and numerous administration officials have been circulating an article by Richard A. Epstein of the Hoover Institution, titled “Coronavirus Perspective,” that downplays the extent of the spread and the threat posed by the outbreak.

Some Wall Street figures have begun calling for measures to mitigate the economic impact of the public health response to the outbreak.

“Extreme measures to flatten the virus ‘curve’ is sensible-for a time-to stretch out the strain on health infrastructure,” Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, said on Twitter. “But crushing the economy, jobs and morale is also a health issue-and beyond. Within a very few weeks let those with a lower risk to the disease return to work.”