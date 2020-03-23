Arrests
Kerry L. Simes, 42, of Biddeford, on March 16 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.
Summonses
Kimberly Ann Dube, 41, of Brown Street, on March 17 on a charge of disorderly conduct, loud and unreasonable noise on Main Street.
Samuel P. Kelly, 19, of Nasson Avenue, on March 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release, and furnishing liquor to a minor on Hannaford Drive.
Arnold S. Harmon, 51, of North Waterboro, on March 22 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without a license, on William B. Clarke Drive.
Christopher C. Randall, 27, of Main Street, on March 22 on a charge of attaching false plates and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.
