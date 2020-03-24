PARIS — Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died Tuesday with the coronavirus, according to his music publisher. He was 86.
The Cameroon-born saxophonist, who gained international fame with his 1972 song “Soul Makossa,” died in a hospital in the Paris region, Thierry Durepaire said.
Dibango was hospitalized with an illness “linked to COVID-19,” his official Facebook page said last week.
“Soul Makossa” was one of the earliest hits in the nascent world music scene, including a catchy hook copied by some of the world’s biggest pop stars.
In 2009, Dibango filed a lawsuit against Michael Jackson and Rihanna, claiming they had stolen his music in “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” and “Don’t Stop the Music,” respectively. Jackson settled out of court.
Funeral services were to be “held in strict privacy” followed by a tribute “when possible,” Tuesday’s announcement said. Funerals in France have been limited to 20 people n the closest circle of the deceased because of a lockdown to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Dibango is survived by four children.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick Downtown Association launches Operation Pick-Up
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: March 27-April 3
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland church offers drive-by food drive
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth food pantry seeks donations
-
Mainely Media
Kennebunks, Arundel, York County government outline access protocols
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.