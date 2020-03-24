Topsham resident Toni Bashinsky has announced that she will be running to represent District 54 in the Maine House of Representatives.
“Over the last year, I have realized that my interest in Maine politics and government was more than an interest and that I needed to become much more involved,” Bashinsky said in a news release. “I felt a call to action and running for House Seat 54 felt like the best way for me to become more involved with the Topsham community and the State of Maine as a whole. I have always been a ‘doer,’ so it was an easy decision to become a candidate. I enter this race as a fresh face with a lot of motivation and willingness to learn.”
Bashinsky was born and raised in Lewiston and received a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Maine at Augusta in Financial Services in 2009. In 2016, after meeting her husband Bob, she moved to Topsham.
“I realize that I don’t have a lot of first-hand experience, but I am a fast learner, a good listener and open-minded,” Bashinsky said. “I have a lot of great qualities that I believe Topsham residents will value in a State Representative.”
Bashinsky and her husband are residents of Topsham. They have two children.
