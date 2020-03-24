Arrests

No arrests were reported between March 16-22.

Summonses

3/17 James Brosseau III, 23, of Bowker Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Water Street on charges of violation of conditions of release, failure to notify an owner of a property damage accident and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.

Fire calls

3/16 at 8:54 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

3/17 at 6:21 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Heath Lane.

3/17 at 7:45 p.m. Outdoor fire on Wood Duck Lane.

3/19 at 1107 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on State Road.

3/20 at 6:14 p.m. Smoke investigation at High and North streets.

3/20 at 7:58 p.m. Oven fire on Washington Street.

3/22 at 11:10 a.m. Outdoor fire on Richardson Street.

3/23 at 12:18 a.m. Fire alarm on Seafarer Lane.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from March 16-22.

