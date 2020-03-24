The Brunswick Downtown Association has rolled out Operation Pick-Up, a list of restaurants, retailers and other small businesses in Brunswick that are offering pick up, take out and delivery options as well as online ordering. The list includes business hours, special offerings and contact information and is available at brunswickdowntown.org/brunswick-business-updates/.

This initiative was created to help Brunswick-area businesses weather the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, March 19, the town Brunswick approved the designation of up to two parking spaces in front of downtown business for 5-minute curbside pick up only, and the BDA provided signs and launched a social media campaign to promote Operation Pick-Up.

“Our local businesses and their employees need our support now more than ever,” said BDA Executive Director Deb King in a news release.

The BDA encourages the public to order take out, pick up or delivery from local restaurants, make online purchases from local businesses and purchase gift cards to use at a later date. These are some of the ways to help make sure your favorite local business is still around when the crisis abates.

The Brunswick Downtown Association has also joined the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and other organizations in supporting local businesses and organizations with the Pay It Forward Maine Initiative a campaign that encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to continue supporting local businesses and their employees in our new world of closed storefronts and social distancing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: