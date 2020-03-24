Arrests

3/21 at 7:38 p.m. Timothy Nadeau, 43, of Garden Lane, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Jordan Avenue and also charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Summonses

3/17 at 6:03 p.m. Paul Warburton, 82, of Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/22 at 7:31 p.m. Anthony Fischer, 26, of Marquis Lane, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Old Bath Road on a charge of criminal speed.

Fire calls

3/16 at 5:16 p.m. Outdoor fire on Maquoit Road.

3/17 at 7:10 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

3/18 at 8:38 a.m. Alarm on Orion Street.

3/20 at 12:14 p.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

3/20 at 7:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Baribeau Drive.

3/21 at 12:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

3/22 at 12:42 p.m. Alarm on Resilient Circle.

3/22 at 12:55 p.m. Outdoor fire on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from March 16-23.

