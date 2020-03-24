St. Joseph’s college junior guard Jack Casale was named the Maine State Player of the Year for the second straight season by the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association.

Casale averaged 26 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Monks, who finished 12-14. The Cheverus High graduate averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in eight games against in-state opponents.

Casale had 12 double-doubles and scored more than 30 points in 10 games. He had 40-plus points three times, including 45 in a win over Bowdoin College on Jan. 18, and 48 against Albertus Magnus 12 days later. He finished the season ranked ninth in NCAA Division III men’s basketball scoring average and 11th in total points (651).

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE goalie Jeremy Swayman is one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate goaltender.

Swayman, who was named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award and signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins last week, had an 18-11-5 record with three shutouts and led the NCAA with 1,099 saves (a school record).

The Richter Award winner will be announced on April 10. Five finalists will be announced on Monday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous