Portland Museum of Art is closed, but offers browsable collections online, as well as videos and podcasts. Visit portlandmuseum.org and scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

Chocolate Church Arts Center in Brunswick presents “Live From Home,” a series of concerts performed by regional musicians that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, indie-folk band Gentle Temper will be streaming and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, “Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John.” The performances are free, but donations are appreciated.

Creative Portland has created the Portland Artist Relief Fund. The goal is to raise $50,000 to distribute $500 each to 100 artists. The application is targeted to be available online by March 30. Check creativeportland.com/Artist_Relief_Fund for more information.

Nature of Craft 2020 applications due April 5. “The Nature of Craft: Maine Artisans at Maine Audubon” is a fine art and craft show scheduled for Aug. 29 and 30 at Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth. Apply online at maineaudubon.org/art/craft-show/.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop is taking requests via phone and email for emergency clothing and household items. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry is offering people in need prepackaged bags of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

People Plus in Brunswick is closed, but offering free exercise videos online. Follow the link at peopleplusmaine.org/article/people-plus-free-exercise-videos.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is using Facebook to share stories nightly at 7 p.m. with young readers at facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF. Also included on FB and Instagram are games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more.

Yarmouth Community Services is hosting virtual STEM and Minute-To-Win-It style challenges Tuesdays and Thursday on its Facebook page and yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

The Telling Room in Portland is open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning, including daily writing prompts for young writers on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H has created Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students to utilize during the disruption in school schedules. 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland will be taking email and phone requests (829-2215) to check out books 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. princememorial.org.

Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has free access to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org/library_event/tumblebooks/.

Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for instructions. Similarly, Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Portland Public Library, cloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions.

Cundy’s Harbor Library in Harpswell, wifi is still accessible outside the building. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Topsham Public Library, wifi is still accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a long list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, cloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks. Kanopy (streaming service partnered with public libraries) and the Digital Maine Library are also accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Scarborough Public Library, digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy, are available at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library book drops at 482 Broadway and 155 Wescott Road are open. The library offers access to the the Digital Maine Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Maine Audobon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudobon.org for more events as they are added.

Bath Trails, Parks and Track at McMann Field are open beginning Monday, March 30. For more information, visit the Bath Parks & Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Brunswick Parks and Trails are open unless otherwise marked. Use of playgrounds is discouraged. Visit brunswickme.org/191/Parks-Recreation for updates.

Cumberland Town Parks are open. Visit cumberlandmaine.com/parks for a full list.

Falmouth Land Trust trails are open unless otherwise marked due to poor conditions. Visit falmouthlandtrust.org/properties-1 to find a park or trail.

Harpswell Parks and Trails are open. The town asks that rules, such as keeping pets under control, are strictly followed. View the Harpswell Guide at harpswell.maine.gov.

North Yarmouth Town Parks are open. Visit northyarmouth.org/parks-and-recreation-committee/webforms/town-parks for a full list.

Portland Parks and Trails are open, but use of playgrounds is discouraged. All permitted events for use of of public space and all public assembly venues are canceled until April 13.

South Portland Parks and Trails are open, but recreation facilities are closed and programs are suspended. Visit southportlandme.myrec.com for more details.

Topsham Parks and Recreation activities and programs have been suspended, but public parks are still open.

Yarmouth Parks and Trails, except for the West Side Trail, are open. All playgrounds are closed. Visit yarmouthcommunityservices.org/open-spaces-1 for a full list.

