CUMBERLAND — The Congregational Church in Cumberland is holding a drive-by food drive outside the 282 Main St. building.
The church is collecting nonperishable food items for the Cumberland Community Food Pantry. Donations can be played in a gray bin outside the double doors at the church. A sandwich board marks the location.
The drive will continue as long as donations keep coming.
