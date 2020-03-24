CUMBERLAND — The Congregational Church in Cumberland is holding a drive-by food drive outside the 282 Main St. building.

The church is collecting nonperishable food items for the Cumberland Community Food Pantry. Donations can be played in a gray bin outside the double doors at the church. A sandwich board marks the location.

The drive will continue as long as donations keep coming.

