Arrests/summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 9-15.

Fire calls

3/11 at 1:27 a.m. Building fire on Friar Lane.

3/12 at 3:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

3/16 at midnight. Carbon monoxide incident on Orchard Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from March 11-18.

