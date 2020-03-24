Arrests/summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 9-15.
Fire calls
3/11 at 1:27 a.m. Building fire on Friar Lane.
3/12 at 3:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
3/16 at midnight. Carbon monoxide incident on Orchard Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from March 11-18.
