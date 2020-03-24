Arrests
3/13 at 10:50 p.m. Joseph D’Andrea, 43, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Brackett Road by Officer Colin Gordan on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), endangering the welfare of a child and operating without a license beyond conditions.
3/19 at 9:08 p.m. David Toothaker, 36, of Blackstrap Road, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
3/16 at 9 a.m. Wayne Duguay, 57, of Presumpscot Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges of forgery and theft by deception.
3/16 at 9 a.m. Jonathan Chartier, 36, of Brunswick, was issued a summons U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges on forgery and theft by insurance deception.
Fire calls
3/13 at 8:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Lunt Road.
3/13 at 6:59 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Winslow Road.
3/14 at 10:16 a.m. Structure fire on Lunt Road.
3/14 at 12:12 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Schoolhouse Drive.
3/15 at 9:55 p.m. Assist Westbrook.
3/16 at 6:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
3/17 at 11:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Lunt Road.
3/17 at 6:13 p.m. Elevator emergency on U.S. Route 1.
3/18 at 10:53 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Congressional Drive.
3/19 at 4:17 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Falmouth Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from March 13 to 20.
