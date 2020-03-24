Arrests

3/13 at 10:50 p.m. Joseph D’Andrea, 43, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Brackett Road by Officer Colin Gordan on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), endangering the welfare of a child and operating without a license beyond conditions.

3/19 at 9:08 p.m. David Toothaker, 36, of Blackstrap Road, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/16 at 9 a.m. Wayne Duguay, 57, of Presumpscot Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges of forgery and theft by deception.

3/16 at 9 a.m. Jonathan Chartier, 36, of Brunswick, was issued a summons U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges on forgery and theft by insurance deception.

Fire calls

3/13 at 8:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Lunt Road.

3/13 at 6:59 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Winslow Road.

3/14 at 10:16 a.m. Structure fire on Lunt Road.

3/14 at 12:12 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Schoolhouse Drive.

3/15 at 9:55 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/16 at 6:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

3/17 at 11:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Lunt Road.

3/17 at 6:13 p.m. Elevator emergency on U.S. Route 1.

3/18 at 10:53 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Congressional Drive.

3/19 at 4:17 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Falmouth Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from March 13 to 20.

