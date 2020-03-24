Arrests/summonses

No arrests or summonses were reported from March 16-22.

Fire calls

3/17 at 10:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/17 at 3:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Park Street.

3/18 at 9:13 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Granite Street.

3/18 at 9:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Campus Drive.

3/18 at 10:14 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Street.

3/18 at 6:05 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Hallowell Road.

3/19 at 7:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Street.

3/19 at 9:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

3/20 at 9:59 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from March 16-22.

