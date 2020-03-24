Municipal, county and Maine’s state government are all on a mission to slow the spread of coronavirus as best they can, and so many have taken steps that change the way they operate.

In Kennebunkport, municipal offices are closed to the public until further notice, but business will continue. Staff is available by phone or email, and payments may be made by mail. Services on line are at https://www.kennebunkportme.gov. Information released by the town shows it is waiving all additional electronic fees for online payments until further notice.

The Louis T. Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport is closed, at least through March 28.

Arundel has closed the town hall to the public and canceled all scheduled social programs and social events until further notice. Call 985-4201 for information on how to obtain services or visit www.arundelmaine.org.

In Kennebunk, town hall is closed to the public as are the public safety and public serviced facilities. Employees are working and those who need to conduct town business may call or visit the town website at www.kennebunkmaine.us.

Kennebunk Parks Recreation Department has postponed programs and events held at RSU 21 or town hall until further notice.

Those who would like a quick daily call from a Kennebunk Police volunteer each weekday through the end of March should contact Officer Candice Simeoni at 604-1365.

People are urged to call Kennebunk Police if they need to speak to an officer. All fingerprint services are temporarily suspended. Officers may deal with some non-emergency calls by phone, at least for initial contact, according to the police department. Statements can be emailed to officers if need be, and some matters may be able to be resolved without an officer physically responding. In cases where an officer needs to respond in person, they may request to speak with a complainant outdoors.

Kennebunk Free Library is closed until further notice, according to its website. Patrons can call 985-2173 or email to get a library card, ask reference questions and more, and the library is looking into options like home book delivery. There are no fines for overdue books and no book donations are currently being accepted.

The state has closed all Bureau of Motor Vehicles office until further notice effective March 17. Service is available online at https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services. The bureau’s main office may be reached at 624-9000.

While District courts in York County are open for emergency hearings, York County Superior Court, which sits at the York County Court House in Alfred, is closed at this time, state officials said. However, the court house is a county building, and while closed to public access at present, county business at the Registry of Deeds and other departments is ongoing.

All York County offices may be reached at 459-2500. The state court system may be reached at 324-5122.

The Registry of Deeds is implementing protocols to ensure the receipt of applicable filings, said County Manager Greg Zinser, who pointed out that those who do not call ahead will be greeted by a series of signs with how to access services within the building.

“A sheriff’s deputy will be on hand to assist if need be,” said Zinser. “Again, you will not be granted access.”

At York County Jail, visiting and programming has been suspended because the jail is closed to the public, including program providers, said Sheriff William King. Because visiting is not allowed at present, he said inmates are being provided with two free, 30 minute phone calls each.

The York County Probate Court, which is a county court, has suspended all non-emergency, in person probate court work for cases scheduled through April 15 according to Judge Scott M. Houde.

Maine’s superior and district courts have issued orders vacating outstanding warrants for unpaid fines, unpaid restitution, unpaid court-appointed counsel fees and failure to appear for unpaid fine hearings.

Also, the Maine courts have ordered that any statutory requirement calling for face-to-face or in person contact or interviews with children and families shall be defined to include video and telephone contact.

