PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

Bill Vickerson

Bill Vickerson was recognized by Dale Carnegie & Associates for his 40 years of service as a certified Dale Carnegie Trainer.
Vickerson, of Scarborough, has been a facilitator and trainer since the late 1970s. He is a partner at Irwin & Morris in Portland and has been a longtime community volunteer.

 

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS
The Maine Volunteer Lawyers Project announced the recipients of the Justice Andrew M. Mead Fellowship for pro bono service.
The following are members of the inaugural class:

Matthew Alteri

Matthew Alteri is an associate with Pierce Atwood in Portland.

 

 

 

Jack Bjorn

Jack Bjorn is an associate with Eaton Peabody in Portland.

 

 

 

Emily Dupraz

Emily Dupraz is an associate with Pierce Atwood in Portland.

 

 

 

Cameron Goodwin

Cameron Goodwin is an associate with Pierce Atwood in Portland.

 

 

 

 

Anthony Hanson

Anthony Hanson is a sole practitioner in Greene.

 

 

 

 

Whitney Lallas

Whitney Lallas is an associate with MittelAsen.

 

 

 

 

Patrick Marass

Patrick Marass is an associate with Bernstein Shur in Portland.

 

 

 

 

Laura Pioch

Laura Pioch is an associate with Stevens & Day in Augusta.

 

 

 

 

Plante

Benjamin Plante is an associate with Drummond Woodsum in Portland.

 

 

 

Jennifer Sinclair

Jennifer Sinclair is a program coordinator with the Volunteer Lawyers Project in Bangor.

 

 

 

