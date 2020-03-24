Someone is nearly $5 million richer after purchasing a winning Tri-State Megabucks ticket from the Hannaford supermarket in Brunswick.
The Maine Lottery Commission issued a statement on Tuesday confirming someone hit the Saturday night jackpot, but as of Tuesday evening the new millionaire had still not come forward to claim their prize.
The Megabucks ticket from Saturday night’s drawing is worth $4.8 million.
The Hannaford Brunswick store will receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the statement.
