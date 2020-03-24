BATH — While the increasing number of coronavirus cases throughout the state has lead Midcoast Maine Community Action to close its offices and classrooms until April 27, the agency is striving to connect the community with resources that promote health, education and economic independence.

To continue its Head Start and Early Head programs, MMCA is producing videos of teachers and staff reading books to children and creating classroom web pages so teachers can have daily contact with families.

The organization is also continuing to provide food to its families and is assisting school district staff in food distribution. To contact the Head Start program, email [email protected] or call (207) 442-7963.

MMCA is providing services to families that qualify for heating assistance, emergency utility support, rent and security deposit assistance. In some locations, MMCA is able to assist clients with obtaining essential items needed for daily living.

Emergency Services staff are coordinating housing assistance for homeless, at-risk individuals, and families by providing referrals and access to emergency funds that are available to residents of northern Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties. Staff members also provide counseling services, referrals, advocacy and budgeting assistance.

Emergency Services staff can be reached through Missy Kettle at 207-442-7963 or [email protected]

Crissia Lindsey, MMCA’s Family Development Case Manager, is available to provide families with case management services. She can be reached at 442-7963 or [email protected]

MMCA’s Women, Infants and Children services are available in Knox, Waldo, Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties. Staff are currently located on-site at MMCA’s three main locations in Bath, Rockland and the Belfast offices but are not holding face to face appointments. Staff members can be reached by phone through Sarah Lase, who can be reached at 207-442-7963 or [email protected]

MMCA’s Families Can program will continue to offer enrichment opportunities to parents, caregivers and educators about topics affecting families with children from birth through the teen years. Staff are exploring ways to support parents using video technology and social media. The Families Can Facebook page will be updated with information as it’s made available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: