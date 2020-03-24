Meetings
Brunswick
Town facilities are closed to the public but meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online.
Wed. 4/1 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 4/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 4/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Cancelled
Bath
All meetings canceled unless otherwise noted at cityofbath.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at cityofbath.com/bctv-on-demand.
Harpswell
Town Office is closed until further notice. No meetings for the next week have been posted. Selectmen’s meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom on a computer at zoom.us/j/611414314 with meeting ID 611 414 314 or via phone at 646-558-8656, 611414314 #. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Topsham
The municipal building is closed at least through March 31. All meetings are canceled until further notice. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
