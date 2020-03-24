SOUTH PORTLAND – Judith “Judy” Louise Micucci Cook, 75, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after battling an illness for many years. Judy was born on March 13, 1945, in Portland, Maine, to parents, Phyllis Manchester Woodbury and Kenneth B. Woodbury. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1963. She married Robert “Bob” Micucci in 1968, and they raised their three sons in South Portland until he lost his battle with cancer. Judy then married Philip Cook, Jr. in 2012, with whom she enjoyed golfing and traveling. As kids growing up, Judy was the baby of three. Brother Ken always referred to her as “the princess”, which she embraced by dressing up in gowns, tiara and all. Throughout her adult life, Judy was a longtime member of Purpoodock Country Club in Cape Elizabeth, where she not only gained a love for golf, but countless friendships as well. She was known for swinging her club from cheek to cheek (backside, that is), and traveled all over Maine as a member of the Maine State Golf Association’s A league. When she wasn’t golfing, she spent her summers at the family camp on Watchic Lake in Standish. Her athleticism and up-for-anything personality showed as she was always excited to waterski, kneeboard, wakeboard, or tube. Judy was always willing to try anything, and didn’t let fear stop her in any aspect of her life. When she was finally fed up with Maine winters, she purchased a second home in Venice, Florida. She is known by her friends and family as an avid shopper. Her love of always finding the best deals is shown by her jam-packed closets. Being a grandmother was one of Judy’s greatest joys. She spent as much time as she possibly could with her four grandchildren, almost always spoiling them. Judy was predeceased by her parents and first husband, Robert. She is survived by second husband, Philip A. Cook Jr., sister, Barbara W. Hintze and husband, Robert, brother, Dr. Kenneth B. Woodbury Jr. and husband, Jason Galvez Jr., son, Kenneth and wife Beth, son, Travis and wife Abbie, son, Robert; grandchildren, Sarah, Enzo, Mia, and Marco; nephews, Dan and Mark Coughlin, nephew, Scott Woodbury, and niece, Pam Richards. There will be a celebration of Judy’s life at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, PortlandGifts in her memory may be made to the MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease (MIND). For online donations, please use the following link: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/?re_fund=200846&donation_designated=Y&donation_designation=MIND#.U_TeHEj7_ok Under “Designation”, please make sure it says “MIND Alzheimer’s”. For physical donations, please send them to: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, Suite 540125 Nashua StreetBoston, MA 02114

