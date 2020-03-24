ROCKLAND – Ruth Sarah Brink Bachelder, 97, formerly of Thomaston and Buxton, died March 19, 2020 at the Knox Center For Long Term Care in Rockland. Ruth was born Sept. 20, 1922 in Falmouth, the daughter of Harry G. and Ruth Frost Stearns Brink. A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth to be announced at a later date. For full obituary details please visit hallfuneralhomes.com Should friends desire, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to theKnox Center Patient Activity Fund6 White StreetRockland, ME 04841

