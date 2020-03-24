FALMOUTH — Oceanview at Falmouth has reported six presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the healthcare facility as of Tuesday afternoon, and with the growing number of cases town officials have extended local shut-downs.

Three of the patients at Oceanview are in the Maine Medical Center, while the other three are resting from home, Oceanview spokeswoman Linda Varrell said in a prepared release. She said while officials believe the sixth case is not connected to the initial cases, no other details were released.

As of Tuesday, Oceanview had not seen any other cases since March 21, according to Varrell, but are continuing to recommend social distancing and for all residents to self-quarantine and shelter in place.

“(No new cases) is a positive development, but one that reinforces our need to remain vigilant and adherent to the CDC’s guidance. Brief lulls have occurred in communities across the country only to be followed by new reports,” Varrell said.

Blueberry Lane, the road leading into Oceanview, remains closed to everyone except essential personnel.

“Three of our nurses are in self-quarantine, but have not shown symptoms and even they are making daily wellness calls to check on residents,” Varrell said. “We are operating at full capacity, thanks to their dedication.”

On Monday, town officials held their first remote meeting, during which they extended the closure of a number of public buildings from a few weeks to indefinitely.

Included in the list are Town Hall, Public Works, the wastewater treatment plant on Clearwater Drive, the Police Station on Marshall Drive, Falmouth Food Pantry, Falmouth Memorial Library, Mason-Motz Activity Center, Town Landing buildings, playgrounds, trails and schools.

Officials also canceled a public hearing on the municipal and school department budgets which were still scheduled, including a meeting on April 1. Residents are asked to conduct business transactions electronically through the town website.

It was also announced that local schools will remain closed until at least April 27, an additional month from the initial announcement. Virtual learning will continue until then.

“If you are not fully up and running for virtual learning, it is OK; this is new for all of us, it will be messy, we will make mistakes, we will learn together,” Superintendent Geoff Bruno said in a letter to the community Friday.

The school nutrition program will continue to provide free bagged breakfasts and lunches to all students, available for curbside pick up at Falmouth Elementary School, 58 Woodville Road, from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For home delivery, contact Food Services Director Martha Polliquin at 210-7169.

“I am not sure words can adequately convey the sense of gratitude I feel for our team of teachers, educators, counselors and staff who inspire us daily with innovate and creative ways to support us through this time,” Bruno said.

According to the Falmouth Emergency Team, the Falmouth Food Pantry is closed until further notice and will cease deliveries for two weeks beginning sometime later this week.

Town staff and Food Pantry leadership plan to meet to discuss how to distribute food to those in need while also limiting exposure risk to clients, volunteers, and staff. Clients with no access to food can contact the pantry’s emergency numbers, 632-2687, or 781-2996.

