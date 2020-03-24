<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The city of Portland issued an order Tuesday for all residents to shelter in place starting Wednesday evening, effectively shutting down all businesses that do not provide essential goods or services.

Portland’s order is similar to one announced Tuesday by Gov. Janet Mills, although it affects additional business activities in the city. The statewide order allows non-public facing businesses to continue operating under conditions that allow social distancing. Portland is calling for non-essential business to shut down workspaces and operate only if they can do so remotely, although it also allows exceptions.

The emergency order by City Manager Jon Jennings starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday and lasts for five days until Monday, when the City Council will have a chance to debate whether to extend it.

“All businesses with a facility in the city of Portland that do not provide COVID-19 essential services, shall close their physical work spaces and facilities (brick-and-mortar premises) to workers, customers, and the public,” the order says.

Non-essential businesses are still permitted to operate remotely. Business owners and employees are still permitted inside offices and stores to conduct essential transactions such as completing payroll, depositing checks, processing mail and paying vendors, but they must not be open to the public as usual, and anyone inside a business is asked to maintain proper social distancing practices.

Churches, temples, mosques and other religious organizations with physical locations may continue to stay open as long as their members follow the statewide guidance prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and individuals to remain six feet away from others whenever possible. Many houses of worship have already shifted to remote, digital services.

Dog-walking and outdoor exercise are still permitted, although the city is urging people to stay away from municipal playgrounds to avoid gatherings of people.

Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said, grocery stores, restaurants doing carry-out, pharmacies, and health care facilities will remain open, and residents are still permitted to travel to and from those locations. There is also no general prohibition against driving.

But other businesses will be forced to close up shop, potentially putting thousands of additional people out of work.

Violations of the order are punishable by a fine of up to $500 per person or business for each infraction.

“I was (compelled) to take this action based on the data we have related to the number of positive COVID-19 cases in southern Maine,” City Manager Jon Jennings in a press statement that was released at an afternoon news conference.

“This was not an easy decision to make given the impacts it will further have on our economy, but my hope in doing this stay-at-home order now is that if we restrict as many activities as possible for a short time, then we can re-emerge from this crisis sooner. It is essential for anyone living in Cumberland or York counties to take this very seriously. We can flatten the curve in southern Maine if we act now.”

As of Tuesday, Maine had 118 confirmed coronavirus cases, out of 3,014 people tested.

In the statement, Mayor Kate Snyder emphasized that most of the confirmed virus cases — 90 of the 118 — emerged in the southern part of the state, necessitating the city’s move to further restrict activity. She also said the City Council has been supportive of the decision as a way of reducing the risk of further community transmission.

“We know this is a person-to-person virus that requires vigilant social distancing in order to stem the spread,” Snyder said in the statement. “Portland’s early actions laid the base for today’s additional, aggressively cautious measures.”

Portland issued the state’s first emergency order to restrict operations of bars and dine-in restaurants last week on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day. That order was superseded days later by a statewide order by Gov. Mills.

Portland residents will still be allowed to be outside their homes to take a walk, ride a bike or drive to and from essential businesses, but the city is asking people to remain six feet away from anyone who is not part of household unit.

Other cities in Maine are also taking emergency steps to stop community transmission. Enough people congregated on beaches in York that the town ordered them closed to the public.

