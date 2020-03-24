City Hall and all other city buildings are closed until further notice. The city has suspended all committee and public meetings until further notice unless otherwise noted.
To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Brunswick Downtown Association launches Operation Pick-Up
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: March 27-April 3
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland church offers drive-by food drive
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth food pantry seeks donations
-
Mainely Media
Kennebunks, Arundel, York County government outline access protocols