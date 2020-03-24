BRUNSWICK — Several hundred in the Midcoast battled power outages after a late-season snowstorm hit Tuesday night.

Central Maine Power announced Tuesday that about 52,000 customers were impacted, primarily in Cumberland, York, Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties. By mid-day, the outages had been reduced to about 10,000.

As of 12:40 p.m. there were 2,166 outages in Cumberland County with 686 in Brunswick, 125 in Freeport and 462 in Harpswell. Sagadahoc County still had 1,300 customers without power including 361 in Phippsburg, 421 in West Bath, 203 in Woolwich, 126 in Georgetown and 103 in Topsham.

CMP stated it has 75 Maine contractor crews and 45 out of state crews, including from sister company United Illuminating in Connecticut, joining its 85 employee crews to restore power outages today caused by wet, heavy snow.

The company works closely with county and local Emergency Management agencies to coordinate restoration efforts, and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that medical and other critical facilities including telecommunications and internet services, and food distribution centers are operational.

“We understand that more customers are working from home and we are very focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as we can,” said Kevin Elwell, director of electric distribution for CMP. “We are making good progress at restoration; the weather has cleared, and with the support we have from contractors we anticipate we can have the vast majority of outages restored by this evening,”

CMP has incorporated appropriate social distancing practices for field employees who are considered essential workers in the pandemic, the release states.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: