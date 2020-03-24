BRUNSWICK – Bowdoin College senior David Reynolds has been named First Team All-Maine in selections announced by the Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association on Tuesday.

Reynolds was named First Team All-State after a season that saw him rank second in the NESCAC at 21.7 points per game. He also ranked second in the conference with 87 treys.

He finished a fantastic career with a 1,494 points, ranking seventh all-time in program history. Additionally, his 3-pointer total is a single-season school record and his 254 career 3-pointers smashed the career mark of 219 set by Hugh Coleman.

