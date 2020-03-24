A spring snow storm knocked power out to nearly 30,000 customers overnight.

More than a half-foot of heavy, wet snow fell on much of the state, weighing down power lines and tree branches.

Central Maine Power reported about 24,000 customers were without power at 6:45 a.m., down from over 28,000 a few hours earlier. The majority of those reported outages – more than 13,000 – were in Cumberland County, according to the CMP.

More than 4,200 customers in York County were without power Tuesday morning

Portland was hardest hit, with more than 2,800 customers without power. Towns north of Portland also reported large outages, including 2,100 in Yarmouth, 1,700 in Falmouth and 1,800 in Brunswick.

Emera Maine report about 100 customers were without power Tuesday morning.

Most of Cumberland and York counties saw between 6 and 10 inches of snow, but it won’t last long. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 50 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

