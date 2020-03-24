Arrests

No arrests were reported between March 17-22.

Summonses

3/17 at 1:30 p.m. Darrell Wilson II, 29, of Main Street, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

3/18 at 5:02 p.m. Danielle Secor, 23, of Oxford Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Bruce Swanson on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

3/16 at 8:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Perkins Street.

3/17 at 10:06 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

3/18 at 1:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Sugar Maple Drive.

3/21 at 12:47 p.m. Smoke investigation on Mallett Drive.

3/23 at 7:01 a.m. Kitchen fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from March 16-23.

