Arrests
No arrests were reported between March 17-22.
Summonses
3/17 at 1:30 p.m. Darrell Wilson II, 29, of Main Street, Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
3/18 at 5:02 p.m. Danielle Secor, 23, of Oxford Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Bruce Swanson on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft.
Fire calls
3/16 at 8:49 a.m. Fire alarm on Perkins Street.
3/17 at 10:06 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.
3/18 at 1:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Sugar Maple Drive.
3/21 at 12:47 p.m. Smoke investigation on Mallett Drive.
3/23 at 7:01 a.m. Kitchen fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from March 16-23.
