United Way of Mid Coast Maine announced Monday that it has created a special fund to help initiatives and agencies meet the increased needs of local people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund is being set up to match the needs of vulnerable people in Mid Coast Maine with the generosity of people who want to help others during this difficult time,” said Bill Brillant, United Way’s chairman in a news release. “United Way partner agencies and others are working hard to help people with food, housing, and other urgent needs, with limited resources.

“We encourage everyone who can to donate to the COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund. One hundred percent of donations will go directly to the agencies and initiatives helping our neighbors.”

Donations can be made through www.uwmcm.org using PayPal or credit card or sent by check to United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME 04530.

Two donors, who wish to remain anonymous, have already donated $20,000 to the fund. “We are so grateful to these donors, and to all who will donate to provide additional, needed help to our Mid Coast neighbors,” said Brillant. “We have a very generous community, and I’m sure that will be shown again in this crisis response.”

United Way of Mid Coast Maine serves residents of Brunswick and Harpswell, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties. Other United Ways around the state have also set up funds, which can be found on United Way of Maine’s website, https://www.unitedwaysofmaine.org/.

