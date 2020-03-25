BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College seniors Maddie Hasson and Samantha Roy have been recognized in New England Women’s Basketball Association and D3hoops.com honors.

Hasson was named First Team All-American and First Team All-Region by D3hoops.com, while Roy collected Third Team All-Region recognition. NEWBA recognized both players as First Team All-New England selections.

The duo helped lead the second-ranked Polar Bears to the New England Small College Athletic Conference title a berth in the NCAA Division III “Sweet Sixteen” (27-2 record) before the cancellation of the tournament. Along with classmate Olivia Ware, the class of 2020 posted a career record of 108-12 and no senior class in Division III basketball had a better record over the last three years (87-7).

The WBCA Division III Player of the Year, Hasson averaged 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season and ranked among the nation’s leaders with a 61.7 field goal percentage, scoring double figures in 23 of Bowdoin’s 29 contests. Hasson, who tallied 10 double-doubles and finished sixth all-time at Bowdoin with 1,321 points, was at her best against the nation’s best. In eight games against ranked opponents and in postseason play, she averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals while making 56% of her shots from the field.

Roy dominated on both ends of the court for the Polar Bears, scoring 12 points and dishing out 5.4 assists per game this season while also recording 1.7 steals per contest. She finishes her career with 866 career points and her 401 assists stand third all-time in program history. She also saved her best for the top competition, as she averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals in Bowdoin’s seven-game win streak to end the season, including the NESCAC and NCAA Tournament games.

