KENNEBUNK – A special town meeting originally scheduled for April 7 has been rescheduled for May 14.

Voters will be asked if they wish to amend the current zoning ordinance to allow testing of adult use marijuana within the Business Park Zoning. The zone is at the southern end of York Street (Route 1).

Passage of the zoning ordinance amendment would allow facilities like Nelson Analytical Labs to test adult use (recreational) marijuana – the lab currently tests medical marijuana. The lab would be testing for THC content, heavy metals, residual solvents and for E. coli, salmonella and more.

Town Clerk Merton Brown said the switch to the later date will better accommodate social distancing – a practice both the U.S. and Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are emphasizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelson Analytics is a testing lab that is the highest level of readiness of any that have expressed interested in testing adult use marijuana, state officials have previously said.

Brown said the written ballot will be hand counted, and a suggestion that it be added to the June 9 election, where up to six ballots are likely, would create additional confusion, hence the May 14 date.

Those who wish to vote absentee may call the clerk’s office at 604-1326.

Absentee ballots are available now. Polls will be open at the town hall auditorium 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: